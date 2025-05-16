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How should I store expressed breast milk?

Published on 16 May 2025

You can store breast milk in the refrigerator (below 4°C/39°F) for up to 4 days or in the freezer (below -18°C/0°F) for 6-12 months using a Philips Avent bottle, storage cup or breast milk storage bag. For long-term storage, deep freezing (below -20°C/-4°F) is highly recommended.

When taking breast milk with you on the go, use it within 4 hours.

Check below for recommended storage temperatures and where to buy storage accessories

Recommended milk storage temperatures

 

Location

Temperature

Maximum storage duration

Room

Up to 25°C (77°F)

4 hours

Refrigerator

< 4°C (40°F)

4 days

Freezer

< -18°C (0°F) (the colder the better)

6-12 months

Source:

https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/recommendations/handling_breastmilk.htm

Where to buy milk storage accessories

You can order bottles, storage cups and breast milk storage bags at www.philips.com/avent or contact the Philips Consumer Care Centre in your country for assistance.

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