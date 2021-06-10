If your camera permissions are enabled but you still cannot take a photo for a Philips NutriU recipe, please check that your camera works properly when taking a normal picture.

If you cannot take a normal picture, then there is a problem with your camera.

If you are able to take normal pictures and have checked your camera permissions, please contact us. To help you, we will need to know your OS version (iOS, Android, installed version) and your device model.