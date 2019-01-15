We advise that you clean and dry your Philips PowerPro Aqua Vacuum Cleaner after each use. Find out how to easily do this.
How to clean the water tank of my PowerPro Aqua
We advise you to clean and dry the water tank after every use
- Remove the microfibre pad from the water tank.
- Empty the water tank.
- Refill the water tank with water and close the cap.
- Shake the water tank for a thorough clean and empty the water tank.
- Store the water tank on its side (see illustration) and with the cap open. This ensures that the water tank can dry correctly.