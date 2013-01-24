Different stages of weaning

You can include all the foods above, and in addition:

Liver – limit to one small serving per week because of high levels of vitamin A.

Texture

Mashed food with soft lumps and soft finger foods. Meat may still need to be puréed but can be mashed if it is very soft.

Skills to learn:

Moving lumps around the mouth

Chewing lumps

Self-feeding using hands and fingers

Sipping from a cup

Examples of soft finger foods

Soft fruit pieces, e.g. mango, melon, banana, soft, ripe pear, peach, papaya and kiwi

Cooked vegetable sticks, e.g. carrot sticks, green beans, courgette sticks, potato and sweet potato

Cooked vegetable pieces, e.g. cauliflower and broccoli florets

Cooked pasta pieces

Crusts of bread or toast

Cheese cubes

Roasted soft vegetable sticks, e.g. potato, sweet potato, parsnip, pepper, carrot, courgette.

Drinks

Sips of water from a cup at meal times – meals should end with a milk feed or milk pudding

Well-diluted fruit juices from a cup, which aid iron absorption from vegetarian foods.