Leaving the house with a new baby can feel like a mammoth task. But if you feel the need to hide away at home whenever your baby decides they’re hungry then you're likely to feel even more tied down or isolated. And this is a time when you could both benefit from trips out and socialising.
The first thing to remember is that most new mothers have been through the same thing, and that it’s perfectly acceptable to breastfeed your baby when you’re outside the home. Many mothers find that often people are not even aware they’re breastfeeding and think you and your baby are just having a cuddle.
It may help you to feel more confident if you practice at home first, without pillows and in different chairs. Try different types of clothing that can be easily unbuttoned, or a nursing top.
When you’re ready to try breastfeeding in public, get yourself settled into a comfortable chair with good support. If you think you’re going to feel self-conscious, sit with your back to the majority of people in the restaurant or café. A scarf or muslin cloth can help you feed more discreetly, too. Just slip it over any bare areas once your baby has latched on.
A good tip is to have a drink of water to hand – breastfeeding is thirsty work! Also, try and avoid sitting too near a heat source as it increases your body temperature.