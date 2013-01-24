Home
SpeedPro & Aqua

Fast. Powerful reach,
even in the toughest spots. 

SpeedPro cordless vacuum cleaner

    Fast Cleaning
    SpeedPro Max & Aqua

    Fast. Powerful reach
    SpeedPro

    Vacuum, mop & handheld
    PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1​

    Vacuum & handheld
    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

    Fast Cleaning
    SpeedPro Max

    Fast. Powerful reach
    SpeedPro

    Vacuum, mop & handheld PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1​

    Vacuum & handheld
    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

    Fast and powerful clean, even in the toughest spots.

     

    From room to room, watch our fast cordless vacuum tackle dust and dirt, even in the toughest spots - whether you need to vacuum along wall edges or under low furniture.
    SpeedPro in action

    Powerful and precise dirt pick-up with 180° suction nozzle with LEDs

     

    You can tackle any type of floor with confidence thanks to our 180° suction nozzle. It is designed for precise and powerful pick-up, even in the toughest spots. The bright LEDs in the nozzle spot hidden dust and dirt as you easily manuevre your cordless vacuum.

    Powerful and precise dirt pick-up with 180° suction nozzle with LEDs

     

    You can tackle any type of floor with confidence thanks to our 180° suction nozzle. It is designed for precise and powerful pick-up, even in the toughest spots. The bright LEDs in the nozzle spot hidden dust and dirt as you easily manuevre your cordless vacuum.

    Enjoy a fast clean for longer with our cordless vacuum featuring high air speed technology

     

    PowerCyclone 7 technology separates dust from air so you can count on its strong performance for longer. PowerBlade motor engineered for high air speed  enables powerful, precise pick-up of the 180° suction nozzle.

    Fast reach everywhere around the house

     

    Easily reach under your low furniture thanks to the special design. And with the dust bucket on top, you can vacuum at a lower angle that works even when it is fully flat on the floor.
    SpeedPro brush

    Vacuum tight spots with the integrated brush

    Reach the toughest spots like ceilings and shelves with ease.
    Motorized Turbo Brush

    Pick up pet hair with Motorized Turbo Brush 

    Easily free your furniture from fine pet hair.
    40 min battery power

    Do a complete clean with up to 40 min battery power

    Strong 21.6V li-ion batteries work allow enough runtime for multiple cleaning cycles.
    SpeedPro Aqua

    SpeedPro Aqua


    Fast. 3-in-1 with vacuum, mop and handheld

     

    Philips SpeedPro Aqua | Cordless vacuum

    FC6721/01

     

    Be the first to review this item

    Clean up any spilly stains and dirt, all at the same time. Our versatile 3-in-one cordless vacuum includes a mop & vacuum functions, as well as a handheld unit to help you finish it all — faster.

    180° suction nozzle for powerful and precise dirt pick-up

    LEDs in the nozzle to reveal hidden dust and dirt

    Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types in one go

    PowerBlade digital motor engineered for high airspeed

    Up to 50 min of cleaning power, with 21.6V Li-ion batteries

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool, and turbo brush

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro

    FC6721/01
    Suggested retail price: MYR999.00
    Where to Buy
    More info

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro

    FC6727/01
    Suggested retail price: MYR1,499.00
    Where to Buy
    More info

    SpeedPro Max

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro

    FC6823/01

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,357.00
    More info

    SpeedProMax Aqua

    SpeedPro Vacuum

    SpeedPro

    FC6904/01

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,599.00
    More info

    Voltage
    • 18V
    • 21.6V
    • 25V
    • 25V

    Run time (normal mode)
    • 30 mins
    • 40 mins
    • 65 mins
    • 75 mins

    Run time (turbo mode)
    • 15 mins
    • 20 mins
    • 21 mins
    • 25 mins

    Power Cyclone
    • PowerCyclone 7
    • PowerCyclone 7
    • PowerCyclone 8
    • PowerCyclone 8

    Dust Container Capacity
    • 0.4L
    • 0.4L
    • 0.6L
    • 0.6L

    Nozzle Type
    • Passive nozzle with side brushes
    • 180 suction LED nozzle
    • 360 suction LED nozzle
    • 360 suction LED nozzle

    Air Flow
    • 800 l/min
    • 800 l/min
    • 1000 l/min
    • 1000 l/min

    Accessories
    • -
    • Mini turbo brush
    • Extra filter
    • Mini turbo brush
    • Mini turbo brush
    • Aqua Nozzle
    • Extra filter
    • Mop for hard & soft floor
    * Suggested retail price

    Voltage
    18V
    Run time(normal mode)
    30 min
    Run time  (turbo mode)
    15 min
    Power Cyclone
    PowerCyclone 7
    Dust Container Capacity
    0.4 L
    Nozzle Type
    Passive nozzle  with side brushes
    Air Flow
    800 l/min
    Accessories
     

    Voltage
    21.6V
    Run time(normal mode)
    40 min
    Run time  (turbo mode)
    20 min
    Power Cyclone
    PowerCyclone 7
    Dust Container Capacity
    0.4 L
    Nozzle Type

    180° suction LED nozzle

     
    Air Flow
    800 l/min
    Accessories
    • Mini turbo brush
    • Extra filter

    Voltage
    25V
    Run time(normal mode)
    65 min
    Run time  (turbo mode)
    21 min
    Power Cyclone
    PowerCyclone 8
    Dust Container Capacity
    0.6 L
    Nozzle Type

    360° suction LED nozzle

     
    Air Flow
    1000 l/min
    Accessories
    • Mini turbo brush

    Voltage
    25V
    Run time(normal mode)
    75 min
    Run time  (turbo mode)
    25 min
    Power Cyclone
    PowerCyclone 8
    Dust Container Capacity
    0.6 L
    Nozzle Type
    360° suction LED nozzle
    Air Flow
    1000 l/min
    Accessories
    • Mini turbo brush
    • Aqua Nozzle
    • Extra filter
    • Mop for hard & soft floor