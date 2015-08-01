Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
SpeedPro Max

Fastest cordless cleaning with 360° suction nozzle*
Philips SpeedPro Max cordless vacuum

    Fast cleaning
    SpeedPro Max

    Vacuum, mop & handheld
    PowerPro Aqua 3-in-1​

    Vacuum & handheld
    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1

    Unrivalled speed. Unmatched airflow. Uninterrupted cleaning.



    Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless vacuum

    FC6823/01

    Be the first to review this item

    Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience.* The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
    360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.*
    Up to 65 min. cleaning time before recharging.
    Our best bagless technology now in a stick cordless vacuum.
    Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.
    see more options

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,357.00

    *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

     
    Speedpro max
    +Turbo brush

    Unrivalled speed. Unmatched airflow. Uninterrupted cleaning.

    Speedpro max
    +Turbo brush

    Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless vacuum

    FC6823/01

    Be the first to review this item

    Our best cordless vacuum ever for the fastest cleaning experience.* The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.
    360° suction for faster cleaning with every stroke.*
    Up to 65 min. cleaning time before recharging.
    Our best bagless technology now in a stick cordless vacuum.
    Built-in accessories always at hand for uninterrupted cleaning.
    see more options

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR2,357.00

    *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

     

    360° Suction nozzle

    Picks up faster with every stroke

    Our innovative 360° suction nozzle captures more dust and dirt faster with every stroke — even backwards and against walls — to make every move count.
    nozzle-tech-popup
    Click to enlarge

    Unmatched airflow

    for high vacuum cleaning performance

    Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute. 


    Register     within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor guarantee!

    Our most advanced bagless technology, PowerCyclone 8, maintains suction stronger and longer to clean your house faster. The PowerBlade digital motor drives unmatched airflow — taking in more than 1000 liters of air per minute.


    Register     within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor guarantee!

    Uninterrupted cleaning

    from start to finish

    • Up to 65 min. cleaning time
    • 3 speeds for all your needs
    • Digital battery & filter-change indicators
    SpeedPro Max in action
    Cordless vacuum
    One nozzle for all floors
    Built-in brush nozzle
    Built-in brush nozzle
    Cordless vacuum cleaner
    Handheld
    No accessories required
    Simple to use with one click
    Reach every corner of your home
    Clean everywhere main
    SpeedPro Max's light weight and long reach easily extend to every corner of your home — with no cord to hold you back.
    Clean everywhere left
    With the 360° suction nozzle removed, the built-in brush head gets in where you can't.
    Clean everywhere right
    The motorized Turbo Brush snaps on with one click to whisk away pet hair from furniture.

    Total convenience

    features-1
    Ready anytime
    A wall-mounted base unit means your cordless vacuum is always at hand, but neatly tidied away.
    features-2
    LED lighting
    LED lights in the nozzle help vacuum under furniture and anywhere you need extra light. 
    features-3
    Magnetic charging system
    The charging cable attaches to SpeedPro Max magnetically for easy access. 
    features-4
    No dust clouds
    The dust bucket detaches easily and empties without any dust cloud.
    So fast, so powerful. It's clean before you know it's dirty.
    So fast so powerful

    More SpeedPro Max

    FC6823/01

    SpeedPro Max

    FC6823/01

    MYR2,357.00*
    Stick vacuum cleaner
    Compare with current
    FC6812/01

    SpeedPro Max

    FC6812/01

    MYR1,942.00*
    Stick vacuum cleaner
    Compare with current

    Airflow (max)
    • >1000 l/min
    • >1000 l/min

    Battery type
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion

    Battery voltage
    • 25.2 V
    • 18 V

    Charging time
    • 5 hour(s)
    • 5 hour(s)

    Runtime
    • 65 minute(s)
    • 45 minute(s)

    Runtime (turbo)
    • 21 minute(s)
    • 14 minute(s)

    Sound power level
    • 84 dB
    • 84 dB

    Color
    • Twist Red
    • Star White

    Dust capacity
    • 0.6 L
    • 0.6 L

    Motor filter
    • Washable filter
    • Washable filter

    Accessories included
    • AC power adaptor
    • Integrated brush
    • Wall-mount docking
    • AC power adaptor
    • Integrated brush
    • Wall-mount docking

    Additional nozzle
    • Motorized Turbo Brush
    • -

    Standard nozzle
    • 360° suction nozzle
    • 360° suction nozzle

    Packaging
    • > 90% recycled materials
    • > 90% recycled materials

    User manual
    • 100% recycled paper
    • 100% recycled paper

    Weight of product
    • 2.73 kg
    • 2.65 kg
    * Suggested retail price
    Back to vacuum cleaner main page

    Similar products

    Support

    Maintain powerful cleaning performance
    Easy Steps
    FAQ & Manuals

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions