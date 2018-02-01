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    PowerPro Aqua Cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner

    FC6409/01

    Vacuums and mops in one stroke

    The new cordless (25.2V) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner includes a handheld for chair or corners, a mini turbo brush for soft surfaces and a mopping system to clean damp dirt.

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    PowerPro Aqua Cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner

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    Vacuums and mops in one stroke

    Always at hand to quickly clean daily messes

    • 3-in-1
    • Vacuum, mop and hendheld
    • 25.2 V
    • Mini turbo brush
    3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

    3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

    3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

    Bagless: one-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

    Bagless: one-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

    With the new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner, you can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

    Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

    Cordless cleaning: freedom to clean everywhere

    The rechargeable battteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners

    High maneuverability and light weight for easy handling

    High maneuverability and light weight for easy handling

    High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.

    Instant click on/off mopping system for wet cleaning

    Instant click on/off mopping system for wet cleaning

    With the magnest on both sides, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle.

    New mopping system with optimal wetness on hard floors

    New mopping system with optimal wetness on hard floors

    The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads* can be washed by hand or in washing machine.

    PowerCyclone technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

    PowerCyclone technology for high vacuum cleaning performance

    PowerCyclone fan roates with speeds up to 300 km/h to create high G-force in the PowerCyclone which effectively seperates dust from air, hence continuously high cleaning performance.

    Powerful 25.2V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour cleaning

    Powerful 25.2V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour cleaning

    Cordless cleaning with powerful 25.2V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour of runtime. You can charge anytime without needing to wait for an empty battery

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

    Mini turbo brush for cleaning soft surfaces

    Mini turbo brush for cleaning soft surfaces

    Thanks to the mini turbo brush, you can now easily clean soft surfaces like sofas, cushions and matrasses. It is also ideal for removing animal hair

    Microfiber pads

    The new PowerPro Aqua includes two types of microfiber pads to mop different surfaces: 1) One universal microfiber pad for regular mopping, which is ideal for such surfaces like tiles. 2) One soft microfiber pad for cleaning more delicate surfaces, such as wooden surfaces. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand*

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      Accessories included
      • 2-in-1 brush
      • AC power adaptor
      • Crevice tool
      • 1 pad holder
      • 2 microfiber pads

    • Design

      Design features
      On-off
      Color
      Petrol blue metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      4.7  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      83  dB
      Battery voltage
      25.2  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      up to 60  minute(s)
      Mopping element
      Unique mopping system
      Surface coverage per tank
      50  m²

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.6  l
      Filter system
      3 layer German technology
      Exhaust filter
      Foam filter

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity (max)
      0.2  l
      Detergents that can be used
      clear detergent or just water

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    • Recommended to replace every 3-6 months depending on usage frequency. 2 microfiber pads are included in pack, you can check www.philips.com to find where to buy the microfiber pads. We cannot guarantee optimal cleaning results when microfiber pads from other brands are used.
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