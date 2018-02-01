FC6409/01
Vacuums and mops in one stroke
The new cordless (25.2V) PowerPro Aqua is a 3in1 powerful tool to deal with daily messes. A bagless vacuum cleaner includes a handheld for chair or corners, a mini turbo brush for soft surfaces and a mopping system to clean damp dirt.See all benefits
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3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.
With the new bagless PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner, you can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
The rechargeable battteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.
Handheld for vacuuming furniture and hard to reach corners
High maneuverability and light weight are ensured with the new PowerPro Aqua vacuum cleaner for easy handling.
With the magnest on both sides, the mopping system is easily clicked on and off to the nozzle.
The unique mopping system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads* can be washed by hand or in washing machine.
PowerCyclone fan roates with speeds up to 300 km/h to create high G-force in the PowerCyclone which effectively seperates dust from air, hence continuously high cleaning performance.
Cordless cleaning with powerful 25.2V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour of runtime. You can charge anytime without needing to wait for an empty battery
The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.
Thanks to the mini turbo brush, you can now easily clean soft surfaces like sofas, cushions and matrasses. It is also ideal for removing animal hair
The new PowerPro Aqua includes two types of microfiber pads to mop different surfaces: 1) One universal microfiber pad for regular mopping, which is ideal for such surfaces like tiles. 2) One soft microfiber pad for cleaning more delicate surfaces, such as wooden surfaces. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand*
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
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Filtration
Usability
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