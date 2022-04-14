Search terms

1
Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua, FC6728

Fast.
Powerful reach, even in the toughest spots.

Philips cordless stick vacuum cleaner Speedpro Aqua, with unique vacuum and mop system

FC6728/01

Be the first to review this item

Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua

Fast clean with powerful reach

Unique nozzle with built-in LED lights, reveals hidden dust and dirt

High air speed for stronger performance

Up to 50 min runtime 

Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner provides fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture. SpeedPro Aqua is flexible and easy to maneuver.

Suggested retail price: MYR1,699.00

Philips Speedpro Aqua

Unique nozzle with built-in LED lights, reveals hidden dust and dirt

180° suction nozzle is designed for precise and powerful pick-up of up to 98% of dust and dirt in each stroke, on all floor types. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, on the go.

High air speed for stronger performance

 

SpeedPro Aqua, comes with PowerBlade motor and PowerCyclone 7 technology that immediately separate dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

Up to 50 minutes runtime

 

High performance lithium-ion batteries provide up to 50 minutes in normal mode and 22 minutes in turbo mode, before you recharge.

Vacuum, mop and handheld, with up to 99% of bacteria removal

 

The unique vacuum and mop system helps remove up to 99% of bacteria in one go. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro two devices in one, so it's always at hand to clean ceilings and shelves.

Watch Speedpro Aqua in action

Watch Speedpro Aqua in action

What others say about Speedpro Aqua

Be the first to review this item

Ready to buy Philips Speedpro Aqua?

Philips cordless vacuum Speedpro Aqua

The Philips Speedpro Aqua, cordless vacuum cleaner, comes with a 180° suction nozzle, a micro fiber pad, integrated handheld unit, crevice tool, brush and a wall mount for easy storage.

Philips Speedpro Aqua, one hundred and eighty degrees nozzle

180° suction nozzle

Philips Speedpro Aqua, vacuum and mop nozzle

Vacuum and mop nozzle  

Philips Speedpro Aqua, wall mount

Wall mount

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner suitable for my floor?

The vacuum and mop system is suitable for all types of hard floors, including parquet, laminate, PVC and tile floors.

Is the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner not too heavy for me?

The SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner from Philips have been specially designed with an ideal weight distribution and optimum maneuverability, making brushing a simple job. Let the device rest on the floor as much as possible and let the device do the work.

How does PowerCyclone 7 technology work?

PowerCyclone 7 technology immediately separates dust from air, to maintain strong performance for longer.

Is the microfiber pad washable?

The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

Can the SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner capture all dirt types?

Dust, fluff, hair, crumbs or hidden dirt. Thanks to LED lights in the SpeedPro nozzle and its strong performance, you can easily spot and capture all.

Looking for a different cordless vacuum cleaner?

Compare and find your cordless vacuum cleaner

Explore all cordless vacuum cleaner

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.