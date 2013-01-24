Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Air purifiers

Breathe the difference

Small rooms

Small rooms
Up to 63m2

Medium rooms

Medium rooms
Up to 79m2

Large rooms

Large rooms
Up to 95m2

    Small rooms
    Medium rooms
    Large rooms

    Small rooms

    Medium rooms

    Large rooms

    Philips Air Purifier Series 1000

    Removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.003 um, 800 times smaller than PM2.5

    Be the first to review this item

    Air purifier series 1000 for small rooms at home
    99-97 icon
    Removes nano-sized particles, including PM2.5, dust mites, common allergens, etc.
    Auto mode and allergen icon
    Extra-powerful pollution mode for automatic purification.
    phone icon
    Track outdoor and indoor air quality via app*
    instant feedback icon
    Instant feedback on PM2.5 level in real time.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR942.00
    *Only available for 2000i model
    How does it work?
    asthma

    Why choose a Philips Air Purifier?

     

    The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then an active carbon filter removes odors and VOCs. Finally, a HEPA filter removes ultrafine particles as small as 0.003um, including PM2.5, dust, dust mites, common allergens, bacteria and viruses.* The result is a superior filtration system that provides cleaner air. 

     

    * From air that passes through the filter.
    What does it filter?

    What does it filter?

     

    Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens  and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air 99.97% of all allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses as small as 0.3 microns.
    Mold spores
    Mold Spores
    Allergen 2
    Pollen
    Dust mites
    Dust mites
    Odour
    Odour
    Fine particles
    Fine particles
    Bacteria & Viruses
    Bacteria & Viruses
    TCOCs
    TVOCs
    UFP
    Ultra-fine particles
    Viruses
    Viruses
    Pet dander
    Pet dander
    Dust
    Dust
    Humidity
    Humidity
    How to choose?
    allergy

    How to choose the right purifier for your room?

     

    The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).

     

    The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.

    Reviews for Philips Air Purifiers

    Here’s what owners of Philips Air Purifiers have to say about them.

    Be the first to review this item

    Be the first to review this item

    air purifier home

    Superior purification

    cleans more effectively

    Read more
    Our VitaShield IPS technology harnesses the power of natural air purification to trap indoor air contaminants — without generating ozone or secondary pollutants in the process. Air passes through high-grade multi-layer filters, including active carbon to reduce gases and odors and a HEPA filter capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, as small as 0.02 microns. That includes pollen, dust, dust mites, pet dander and mold spores.
    air cleaner

    Powerful Pollution mode

    continuously monitors & adjusts

    Read more
    Extra-powerful Pollution mode detects even the slightest change in pollution level and automatically boosts air flow to remove pollutants, making sure that you are always breathing cleaner air. There are also bacteria & virus mode and allergen mode for you to choose from, customized for your needs.
    air purifier reviews

    Real time air quality feedback

    for peace of mind

    Read more
    The color ring on dashboard provides a clear view on air quality by 4-step color, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).
    smartphone app

    Smartphone app

    for pollution insights & control

    Read more

    Your Philips Air Purifier constantly feeds data on indoor air quality to the app. This is combined with local pollution and pollen data to give you a full, real-time picture of your total air quality. Based on this, the app provides useful advice to help manage your allergies.

     

    The air purifier can be controlled anywhere with our easy-to-use app. You can instantly change the fan speed, set a schedule, or see your filter lifetime.
    App store
    Google Play Store

    Find the best air purifier for you

    Series 1000

    Air Purifier Series 1000

    Series 1000

    MYR942.00*
    Air Purifier Series 1000
    Compare features
    Series 2000

    Air Purifier Series 2000

    Series 2000

    MYR1,366.00*
    Air Purifier Series 2000
    Compare features
    Series 2000

    Air Purifier Series 2000

    Series 2000

    MYR1,650.00*
    Air Purifier Series 2000
    Compare features

    User reviews

    Overall rating 3.5 / 5
    Overall rating 4.3 / 5
    Overall rating 4.3 / 5

    Recommended room size
    • Up to 63 m2
    • Up to 79 m2
    • Up to 95 m2

    CADR (clean air delivery)
    • 270 m3/h
    • 333 m3/h
    • 393 m3/h

    Pollution mode
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Real time air quality feedback
    • Color
    • Color + index
    • Color + index

    Real time air quality feedback in numbers
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Control & track air quality via app
    • No
    • No
    • No
    * Suggested retail price

    Buy Philips Air Purifier for small rooms

    Be the first to review this item

    Air purifier series 1000 for small rooms at home
    Removes 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.003um. That includes pollen, dust, dust mites, pet dander and mold spores.
    Intelligent auto modes such as extra-powerful pollution mode continuously monitor & adjust the air quality.
    A numerical PM2.5 index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
    Track your outdoor and indoor air quality*

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR942.00
    *Only available for 2000i model