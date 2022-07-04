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  • Main in-use photograph Philips 1000i Series Air Purifier
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 1000 Air Purifier
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Discontinued

1000i SeriesAir Purifier

AC1215/30

4.6

| (317) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.

See all benefits

99.9% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,4)

Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)

  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²

  • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Fast purification suitable for rooms of up to 63 m²

Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 63 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 270 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 11 min. (1)

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns

3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

317

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

04/07/2022

Malaysia

Malaysia

Functioning well and worth to buy

A very good product. In the first day of using it I can realize that my house get fresher. The sensor is very sensitive that can detect small changes in air quality. It is a friendly user product and easy to carry around. Totally recommended for those who want to invest their money to get better health and cleaner air. I buy at local store at RM799 in July 2022. Although the product was release 2016, Philips still manufacture this model in recent year that made me trust Philips more. Filter replacement also easy to find.

Pros

Legit and functioning well

Cons

Auto sleep mode is a little bit annoying. I prefer to see the colour display to know my air quality of my house. But thats okay.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2022-06-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2022-06-04

22/05/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Air Purifier

The air purifier design looks very cool where the size is not so big. besides that when running this item, the sound is slow and good for night

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2021-04-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2021-04-22

08/12/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent Product and Aftersale Service

Bought this during a Malaysia Day sale. It was a good deal especially during haze in Sep 2019. During haze period, it can be seen that the unit struggled to purify the dirty indoor air as it took several hours to change from red to purple. It never get to purify air until blue. However, during non-haze period, the unit easily purify the indoor air as it took less than an hour to change from pink to blue. The unit had E2 error after 2 months of usage, so the unit was taken to local Philips distributor. After a week, Philips replace a new air purifier because the old one had problems.

Pros

Unit as advertised

Cons

Struggle to purify air during haze

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-11-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier

Date of Use 2018-11-08

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Disclaimers

  1. (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 m³/h by the room size of 49 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).

  2. (2) Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011

  3. (3) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  4. (4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  5. (5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect fil

  6. (6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.