Philip's AC1000 series are well-known to be their entry-level air purifier, but it's by no means basic. They've designed the AC1215/30 specifically for bedroom usages but to be honest, the size is a bigger and a little heavier than expected - not a deal breaker at all. The overall built quality is fantastic, one does not have to worry about accidentally breaking the cover apart when replacing its filters; nor if they have active little boys at home who loves to randomly kick the unit for no reasons. The unit comes with 2 different set of filters (NanoProtect HEPA filter & Active Carbon filter). You would need to open the front cover to access these filters and unwrap both of them as they came installed wrapped in sealed plastic casings. It's a pretty straight forward process, even a 5-year old can do it. Controls are pretty straight forward - there are 4 touch sensitive buttons (ON/OFF, Night Mode, Fan Speed & Child Lock) and one round LED display in the middle. To turn the unit on, you only need to touch lightly on the ON/OFF button and watch it comes alive as the centre LED lights up with a red ring. It'll automatically detects the current air quality within your bedroom then adjust it's speed accordingly. The ring changes colour based on the air quality - red being bad, blue means all good & purified, with a hue of magenta to indicates somewhere in between bad & good air quality. This being an entry-level unit, it's not app-enabled. So there's no way for you to exactly know exactly the quality level of air you're breathing. Noise level coming out of this unit is quite acceptable, although it can get really loud when it's running on turbo mode. It somehow auto senses when it's night time and automatically switches to Night Mode, which is amazingly quiet, you would sometimes wonder if it's turned on or not. You can actually feel the difference in air quality within 24H of using the purifier, it feels like you're breathing fresh air from the mountains. If you smoke or vape in your bedroom often, this model is able to sense "bad air" within a few seconds and automatically crank the fan speed up to turbo mode until the air quality is back to ideal.