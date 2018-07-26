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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Air Cleaner

Discontinued

Air Cleaner

AC2882/30

4.4

| (163) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Breathe the difference

The 2000 Series is engineered with 3 smart presettings that you can choose from: Pollution, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. Activate the relevant automode, and ensure you and your family breathe cleaner air at home, always

See all benefits

3 smart ways to optimize your purification

Breathe the difference

  • 25-79m² room size

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

The Allergen Mode can detect daily events such as shaking pillow or a vacuum cleaner passing by. After accurately detecting these events, the purifier will automatically give an extra boost to airflow to instantly reduce the risk level of allergens to a minimum.

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

Bacteria & Virus particles are the ones seldom detected by air sensors. Hence the most effective way to reduce these particles is to significantly boost the airflow and increase the air exchange per hour. This mode boosts the Air flow, then the high quality HEPA filter in the Purifier effectively captures the bacteria and virus by 99.9%, ensuring cleaner air output.

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

3 smart presettings for different airborne pollutants

Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of activities like cooking. Pollution Mode can accurately detect invisible indoor air pollutants in real time, and then boosts the Air Purifier's speed to reduce harmful particles, gases, for a cleaner air output.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

163

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

26/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Air purifier philips

I was try this air purifier it very helpful in ensuring that my family get a clean air more and very easy to use. Futhermore,we stay at low cost house doors and windows are constantly cloased to fit the air purifier for better ventilation. I recommend for all. Thanks for air purifier supergreat.

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

26/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

When Dream Comes True

1. Pretty easy to install, with clear instructions and Manual. 2. Nice design, easy for relocating and carry. 3. Product installed with HEPA which filters up to 2.5 PPM. Even hospitals are using this filter, and 2.5 is smaller than 5.0 than been used as haze indicator. 4. Noticed the difference in just 1 hour of usage. There will be this fresh and calming effect of the purified air. 5. Kids who has been sneezing suddenly became better the day after - coincidence? 6. To sum it up: It is a dream come true for us family.

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

26/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product!

I like this air purifier because it was lite and easy to use.. It makes my whole family feel more calm and healthy.. We feel refresh every morning when use this air purifier.. I recommend this product for all user.. Very good product! Thank you for giving me changes to try this product..

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

This review was made for 2000 Series AC2887/30 Air Purifier

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Disclaimers

  1. Particle CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  2. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  3. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab

  4. Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  5. Bacteria and Virus removal performance is tested by 3rd party lab. Refer to item 1 for bacteria performance test details and item 2 for virus removal test details.