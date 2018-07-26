The purifier arrived at the right timing. Me and my elder daughter had just started having one of our mild sinus attack episodes. It could go on really bad with sneezing continuously for the next hour or so. So I decided to put the purifier to the test with the allergen mode on. Had it running with the fan on turbo mode. Within the next 15 mins me and my daughter stopped sneezing!!! I was surprised by the effectiveness of this air purifier. I have had used other brands before but none as effective as this one. I continued using it for the next few days and no sign of our sinus attack at all. I also tried using it at night in my bedroom for the following days where the baby sleeps as well. Surprisingly baby seemed to sleep better too. The air quality certainly made a difference to the baby. Thanks to its light and compact design, I will be be bringing it up to my bedroom every night. Would highly recommend this air purifier for family with sinus or allergy problems!! A plus point to note. The design is very sleek and slim. Thank you Philips!!!