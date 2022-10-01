Maximum purification, powerful cooling

Air Performer 2-in-1 Purifier provides maximum purification, powerful cooling for pure, fresh air. It effectively and quickly removes pollutants, PM2.5, allergens and viruses to keep it clean and safe. AI powered, it senses, adapts and automatically clean the air and cool you down. Monitor the air quality with real-time feedback and control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app.