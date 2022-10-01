AMF765/30
Maximum purification, powerful cooling
Air Performer 2-in-1 Purifier provides maximum purification, powerful cooling for pure, fresh air. It effectively and quickly removes pollutants, PM2.5, allergens and viruses to keep it clean and safe. AI powered, it senses, adapts and automatically clean the air and cool you down. Monitor the air quality with real-time feedback and control your air purifier with the Philips Air+ app.See all benefits
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Our 2-in-1 device purifies the air and keeps you cool. Choose between purification only or purification with cooling, and let the device do the rest. Comfort, made simple.
With a powerful CADR of 270 m³/h(1), it purifies rooms up to 70 m² and cleans a 20 m² room in under 11 minutes(2). Auto Purification detects air quality and automatically adjusts airflow.
Delivers powerful airflow up to 1.730 m³/h, with a bladeless design for a smooth, consistent breeze. Choose from 10 speeds for personalized comfort.
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
In Sleep mode, the device runs at just 20 dB(A)(4) – quieter than a whisper. A built-in light sensor detects when the room is dark and automatically switches off the lights to avoid disturbance.
Breathe easier with continuous air purification in all modes, removing 99.97% of allergens, 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, as well as reducing harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (5-7)
Wide 350° rotation evenly distributes air throughout the room, providing comfort for everyone, no matter where you are.
Smart AeraSense sensors continually scan the air and report in real time, immediately reacting to any changes in pollution and temperature to improve your air quality.
Select Auto+ mode for AI Technology that adapts to your routine, while minimizing noise and energy use (App only).
Plan when your device turns on or off to match your routine. At home or away, enjoy total control and a perfectly timed environment—whenever you need it.
Simply use the remote to control your device. For additional functionalities and air quality monitoring, pair the device with the Air+ app. For hands-free convenience, use voice commands with Google Assistant or Alexa.
Original filters are engineered for long-lasting performance - up to 12 months minimizing hassle and cost. The device calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. (8)
General Specification
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