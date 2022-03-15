AC1715/20
Purifies the air in less than 10 min (1)
Philips Air Purifier 1000i series effectively and quickly removes pollutants, PM2.5, allergens and viruses to keep it clean and safe. Monitor the air quality with real-time feedback and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Philips Air+ app.See all benefits
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The VitaShield technology captures aerosols and particles smaller than the smallest known Coronavirus (6). Virtually nothing escapes from VitaShield - It deactivates viruses and traps them inside. Tested independently by Airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also, tested for corona virus (7).
The professional grade AeraSense sensor accurately scans the air 1000x a second to detect harmful pollutants and intelligently chooses the right speed for every environment. It displays the air quality in real time, showing level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before they are released from our factory and are certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests for continuous operation (24/7).
In sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Both air quality index and the light on the UI can be dimmed or turned off to avoid any light disturbance.
The air purifier is designed for easier cleaning, using the compact and simple cylindrical plastic body. It uses a 3in1 integrated filter so no need to change each filter separately.
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 27 W power. This is equivalent to an incandescent light bulb. It is compliant with a highly efficient grade of strict global standard.
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your device’s performance, so you don’t have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home (9).
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 300 m3/h, purifying rooms thoroughly and protecting you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants. The system cleans 20 m2 in just 10 minutes. (1)
Only Philips air purifiers have a 3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration with higher energy efficiency (5).
Long filter lifetime means long-term saving. Philips NanoProtect HEPA filters help you save money in the long term vs other leading air purifiers (14). Check the filter lifetime indicator in your purifiers digital display, to know when it is time to replace the filter.
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