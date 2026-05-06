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Philips Floor Cleaner Ultra Concentrated Formula

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PhilipsFloor Cleaner Ultra Concentrated Formula

XV1493/10

Philips Floor Cleaner Ultra Concentrated Formula

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Manuals & Documentation

XV1493 User Manual

  • PDF file, 410.9 kB
  • 6 May 2026

Philips high-performance floor cleaner tackles grease, sticky stains, and dirt effortlessly. Compatible with Philips HomeRun 5000 and 9000 series for wet cleaning. - English

  • PDF file
  • 14 August 2026

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