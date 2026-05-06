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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Philips Floor Cleaner Ultra Concentrated Formula
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XV1493/10
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XV1493 User Manual
Philips high-performance floor cleaner tackles grease, sticky stains, and dirt effortlessly. Compatible with Philips HomeRun 5000 and 9000 series for wet cleaning. - English
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