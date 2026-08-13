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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaners & Mops
All series
Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Replacement Kit
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XV1492/10
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Everything you need to perform regular maintenance on your HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash robot. This original replacement kit contains 1 main brush, 1 side brush and 2 filters. - English
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