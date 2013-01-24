Home
    High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home

    Fidelio X2/00

High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home

With the Fidelio X2 headphones, you're in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that's crafted for your total enjoyment.

      High fidelity sound, in the comfort of home

      • High resolution audio
      • Over-ear
      • Deluxe memory foam cushions
      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

      High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

      Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

      Powerful 50mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

      Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is being paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music’s dynamics and deliver well balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

      Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

      Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

      An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

      Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

      Breathable velour cushions to help dispel pressure and heat

      Crafting the Philips Fidelio X2 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads are matched with a velour material of optimized density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

      Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

      Layered motion control diaphragm delivers precise sound

      Layered Motion Control (LMC) drivers feature a multi-layered polymer diaphragm that encases a layer of damping gel. These layers form a flexible boundary and – together with the gel – absorbs and dampens any exaggerated frequencies, resulting in a smooth and flatter frequency response. The result is a more balanced, natural and refined range of high frequency sounds.

      Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

      Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

      The materials used for the Fidelio X2 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

      Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

      Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

      The earshells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear’s natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channeled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

      Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

      Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for a perfect fit

      The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but is flexible enough to ensure a perfect fit – always.

      Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

      Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

      Double-layered earshells engineered for sound precision

      The Philips Fidelio X2’s double layered earshells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration,bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid , layered construction ensures durability, making X2 the ideal music companion at home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        5 - 40 000  Hz
        Impedance
        30 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        500 mW
        Sensitivity
        100 dB @ 1mW
        Speaker diameter
        50 mm
        Distortion
        <0.1% THD
        Acoustic system
        Open
        Diaphragm
        LMC
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        detachable Oxygen free cable (3m)

      • Accessories

        Adaptor plug
        3.5 - 6.3 mm adapter
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73168 2
        Depth
        12  cm
        Gross weight
        0.91  kg
        Height
        32  cm
        Nett weight
        0.435  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.475  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        24  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        2.15  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73168 9
        Height
        31  cm
        Length
        26.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.87  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Tare weight
        1.28  kg
        Width
        25.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        11  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Weight
        0.38  kg
        Width
        19  cm

