Pure water made easy
Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.
The advanced and simple color-coded Pure Protect alert guides users to change the filter on time with maximum simplicty: when the membrane turns dark grey or rusty brown, it is time to replace the filter.
This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.
This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.
The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.
Designed to operate without electricity while offering maximum performance. Supports sustainability.
