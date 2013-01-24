Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

On tap water purifier

WP3811
Overall Rating / 5
  • Pure water made easy Pure water made easy Pure water made easy
    -{discount-value}

    On tap water purifier

    WP3811
    Overall Rating / 5

    Pure water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    On tap water purifier

    Pure water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

    Pure water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    On tap water purifier

    Pure water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine while keeping all the good minerals in your water with a Micro Pure filter. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Water Purifier
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Pure water made easy

      with Micro Pure filter

      • Micro Pure

      Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

      The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

      Pure Protect alert shows you when to replace the filter

      The advanced and simple color-coded Pure Protect alert guides users to change the filter on time with maximum simplicty: when the membrane turns dark grey or rusty brown, it is time to replace the filter.

      Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

      This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

      Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

      This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

      Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

      The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

      Maximum performance without the need of electricity

      Designed to operate without electricity while offering maximum performance. Supports sustainability.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Accessories
        8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
        Replacement filter cartridge
        WP3911
        Water selection
        • filtered spray
        • unfiltered spray
        • unfiltered stream
        Water flow rate
        2  l/min
        Water flow rate
        5  °C

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white
        Product weight
        230  g
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        60 x 137 x 105  mm
        Materials
        plastic

      • Purification system

        Bacteria removal
        99.99  %
        Chlorine removal
        >75  %
        Turbidity removal
        3000 liters or approx. 1 year
        VOC Removal
        Yes

      • Filter specifications

        Filter lifetime
        2400 L or approx. 8 months
        Major filter components
        • hollow-fiber membrane
        • granular activated carbon GAC

      • Input water conditions

        Min. input water pressure
        0.7  bar
        Max. input water pressure
        3.5  bar
        Max. input water temperature
        50  °C

      • Country of origin

        Replacement filter
        Japan
        Water purifier
        Japan

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item