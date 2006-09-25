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Discontinued

Replacement filter for on tap purifier

WP3911

Pure water made easy

Advanced filtration system that gives you pure water by removing bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine, while keeping all the good minerals in your water.

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Micro Pure filter

Pure water made easy

  • Micro Pure

Removes all bacteria, harmful organic compounds and chlorine

The Micro Pure filter is a multi-filtration system that removes all bacteria, impurities and odors for clean, safe and tasty drinking water. It consists of a hi-tech hollow-fibre membrane, which contains more than 520 billion micro-pores for the efficient removal of 99.99% of all bacteria, and granular activated carbon which removes unpleasant chlorine, bad taste and odors. The filter also preserves all good minerals in the drinking water that are vital for human health.

Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

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