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    TX2BK In ear headphones with mic

    TX2BK/00

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    TX2BK In ear headphones with mic

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    Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

    Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

    The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

    Choose from 3 pairs of ear caps for the perfect fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 3 sizes – small, medium and large – for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

    Hybrid architecture for precise sound and extended bass

    Hybrid architecture utilize high power neodymium magnets for high precision sound and enhanced bass impact. Its hybrid form factor utilizes larger 13.5mm speakers in a compact headphone insert, which results in higher quality sound along with true comfort.

    Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

    Noise isolating ear caps to block out ambient noise

    Noise isolating ear caps block out the ambient noise so that you can immerse fully in your music, without any disturbance.

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

    Brass metal ring reduces vibrations for sound clarity

    The brass lightweight metal ring reduces vibration to ensure sound clarity and precision.

    Ergonomic oval sound tube fits securely and comfortably

    The oval shape of the sound tube came about based on extensive research on the human ear. Designed to fit any ear comfortably, the ergonomic shape ensure optimal fit and comfort for total music enjoyment.

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Tangle-free flat cable with slider for convenience on the go

    Flat cable ensures that your cord stays smooth and tangle free - always. The cable slide adds stylish ease and convenience on the go.

    Ultra lightweight voice coil for extended high frequencies

    The ultra lightweight voice coil is attached to the speaker, providing the motive force via a magnetic field reaction to the current that passes through it. Because the moving parts of a speaker must be of low mass to accurately reproduce high frequency sounds, voice coils need to be as lightweight as possible.

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