Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

2 Heads Shaver

Dry electric shaver

SW170/04
Overall Rating / 5
2 Awards
  • Close & easy Close & easy Close & easy
    -{discount-value}

    2 Heads Shaver Dry electric shaver

    SW170/04
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards

    Close & easy

    Choose the path to a close, easy shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR348.00

    2 Heads Shaver Dry electric shaver

    Close & easy

    Choose the path to a close, easy shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave. See all benefits

    Close & easy

    Choose the path to a close, easy shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR348.00

    2 Heads Shaver Dry electric shaver

    Close & easy

    Choose the path to a close, easy shave. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly over your skin for a protective shave. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers
      Are you a Star Wars fan? Sign up now for access to our Star Wars: Last Jedi hub!
      Sign up now
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Close & easy

      Wield the force!

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      20 minutes of cordless shaving

      20 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 20+ minutes of running time – that's about 5 shaves – on a ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Design for finer grip

      Design for finer grip

      Unique ergonomic grip ensuring complete control and extra precision.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Run time
        20 min / 5 shaves
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        < 0.25  W

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Anti-slip grip
        Color
        Star Wars StormTrooper

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item