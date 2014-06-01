Perfect replacement
Universal remote control SRP2008B/86
Great value for money
A convenient Philips universal remote control for everyday control, operating up to 8 devices. See all benefits
Replaces up to 8 remotes
Well-grouped buttons for easy access to specific functions
The buttons of the remote are conveniently grouped together to easily access and operate specific device functions (example: all DVD functions in one area).
URC support service via dedicated website
Dedicated support service for your remote control whereby all codes for all brands are available via the Philips URC website.
Compatible with more than 800 brands
Full compatibility with over 800 brands.
Technical Specifications
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
29.9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
6
- Width
-
16.9
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.58
kg
- Height
-
19.4
cm
- GTIN
-
1 87 12581 49329 2
- Nett weight
-
0.87
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.71
kg
-
Convenience
- Shock proof
-
Yes
- Regulatory approvals
-
CE Mark
- Preprogrammed for Philips
-
Yes
- Supported devices
-
-
CABLE
-
DVB-T
-
DVD
-
DVDR-HDD combo
-
SAT
-
TV
-
VCR
-
Power
- Battery type
-
AAA
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
27.5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Hanging
- Width
-
14.5
cm
- Depth
-
2.9
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
87 12581 49329 5
- Gross weight
-
0.183
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.145
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.038
kg
-
Infrared Capabilities
- Operating distance
-
33 ft (10 m)
- Transmitting LEDs
-
1
- Universal IR code database
-
Yes
- Number of brands in database
-
Over 800
-
Setup
- Setup Method
-
on device
