    This headband with hi-sensitivity mic delivers balanced sound and extra bass. Customise the ear cans via included patterns or use your own design. It comes with inline mute and volume control . See all benefits

      Extra bass

      Soft cushions for longer listening

      • On-ear
      • White
      Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

      Inline mute and volume control for quick adjustments

      Convenient inline mute and volume controls allow for quick adjustments

      Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

      Soft cushions for longer wearing comfort

      Extra soft cushions of these Philips headphones provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure.

      Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets

      Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets

      Compatible with laptops, smartphones and tablets with 2 - 1 pin converter included.

      3 patterns included or option to use your design of choice

      You can customize your earcans with any of the 3 earcan patterns included or alternatively you can design your own pattern of choice

      Adjustable padded headband for perfect and comfortable fit

      Extra soft cushions provide enhanced wearing comfort without feeling hot. The adjustable padded headband ensures a comfortable fit without feeling pressure

      Hi-sensitivity mini mic

      Despite being further away from your mouth, the high-sensitivity mini microphone still picks up your voice so others can hear you clearly

      40mm drivers delivering extra bass

      Acoustically tuned 40mm neodymium drivers ensure balanced sound performance and solid bass

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        6,85  cm
        Height
        6,4  cm
        Depth
        3,2  cm
        Weight
        0,123  kg

      • Design

        Wearing style
        Headband

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        18 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        100 mW
        Microphone cartridge
        4 mm
        Sensitivity
        110 dB
        Speaker diameter
        40 mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Sensitivity microphone
        20-10 000 Hz, -40 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        2 m
        Connector
        2 x 3.5 mm
        Type of cable
        Copper
        Compatible with:
        laptops, smartphones and tablets

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Mute switch
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        22,2  cm
        Width
        19,5  cm
        Depth
        7,5  cm
        Gross weight
        0,322  kg
        Nett weight
        0,123  kg
        Tare weight
        0,199  kg
        EAN
        87 12581 52444 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy

      • Inner Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 52445 6
        Gross weight
        2,162  kg
        Height
        20,5  cm
        Length
        42  cm
        Nett weight
        0,738  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        1,424  kg
        Width
        23,5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 58698 0
        Gross weight
        9,624  kg
        Height
        45  cm
        Length
        49  cm
        Nett weight
        2,952  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        6,672  kg
        Width
        43,7  cm

      • Accessories

        Included
        2-1 pin converter

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

