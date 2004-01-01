Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Your CitiScape headphones feature a built-in microphone and volume control so you can easily switch from listening to music to taking phone calls. It’s a breeze staying connected with your music – and with the people who matter most to you.
Immerse in crystal clear and richly detailed sound delivered by finely tuned premium 40mm drivers. Backed by Philips' heritage in sound excellence, your CitiScape headphones are carefully engineered to reproduce high precision sound for truly captivating music enjoyment on the move.
Say goodbye to wrestling with knotted and messy cables in and out of your bag. Your CitiScape headphones’ flat 1.2m anti-tangle cable stays kink- and knot-free – always. Now you can focus on what matters most, like enjoying your music with ease wherever you go.
Whether you’re listening to the gnashing guitar riffs of a funk metal band or the lilting soprano of an opera diva, MusicSeal ensures that your CitiScape headphones lets you keep your favorite music all to yourself. With double layered walls within the earshell and secure edges between the headphone cushions and housing, this innovative feature seals in every beat. At the same time, ambient noise is prevented from seeping through and disrupting your music enjoyment.
Be part of the city's buzz but not its noise with over-the-ear sound isolating cushions. The incredibly soft ear cushions enclose the speakers around your ears to create a perfect seal. You will be able to clearly discern and enjoy all the sound details in your favorite music. Designed to alleviate pressure on your ears, you can wear your CitiScape headphones in true comfort and for long periods of time.
