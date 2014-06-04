Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Headphones with mic SHL5705CM 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Compact folding

SHL5705CM/00
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips Headphones with mic SHL5705CM 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Compact folding

    SHL5705CM/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Headphones with mic SHL5705CM 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Compact folding

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Headphones with mic SHL5705CM 40mm drivers/closed-back On-ear Soft ear cushions Compact folding

    Manuals & Documentation

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Functionality (1)

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
    Search