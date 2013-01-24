Home
Headphones with mic

SHL5005/00
  For the love of music
    These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience. See all benefits

    See all Headband
      For the love of music

      Everywhere you go!

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding

      Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

      Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Noise isolation for pure music

      Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

      The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

      32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

      32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Frequency response
        9 - 24 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        104 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated
        Type of cable
        OFC

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.681  kg
        Gross weight
        1.501  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99143 2
        Height
        8.0  inch
        Height
        20.4  cm
        Length
        9.8  inch
        Length
        24.9  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.318  kg
        Tare weight
        0.701  lb
        Width
        5.0  inch
        Width
        12.8  cm
        Nett weight
        0.363  kg
        Nett weight
        0.800  lb

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        3.6  cm
        Depth
        1.4  inch
        EAN
        69 51613 99143 5
        Gross weight
        0.171  kg
        Gross weight
        0.377  lb
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Height
        8.9  inch
        Nett weight
        0.267  lb
        Nett weight
        0.121  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.110  lb
        Tare weight
        0.05  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        6.8  inch
        Width
        17.2  cm

      • Design

        Color
        Black

