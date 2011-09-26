Search terms

Headband headphones

SHL5000/98
Find support for this product
  • For the love of music For the love of music For the love of music
    -{discount-value}

    Headband headphones

    SHL5000/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    For the love of music

    These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR125.00

    Headband headphones

    For the love of music

    These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

    Similar products

    See all On-ear
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      For the love of music

      Everywhere you go!

      Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

      Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

      Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

      The light weight material used for the headband

      30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

      30mm speaker drivers give you great sound with a deep bass

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

      Noise isolation for pure music

      Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

      The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Open
        Frequency response
        10 - 28 000  Hz
        Speaker diameter
        30 mm
        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Maximum power input
        50 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        Two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Connector
        3.5 mm stereo
        Type of cable
        OFC
        Finishing of connector
        24k Gold plated

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 55822 2
        Length
        21.6  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Width
        20.3  cm
        Gross weight
        1.288  kg
        Height
        25  cm
        Nett weight
        0.369  kg
        Tare weight
        0.919  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        20  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        8  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        69 23410 70503 4
        Gross weight
        0.365  kg
        Nett weight
        0.123  kg
        Tare weight
        0.242  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.