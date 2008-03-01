Search terms

    These Nike neckbands provide the best in security and wearing comfort with exceptionally lightweight. Extra large speakers deliver extra bass for sports music

    These Nike neckbands provide the best in security and wearing comfort with exceptionally lightweight. Extra large speakers deliver extra bass for sports music

      Feather-light and Secure

      Extra-light semi-translucent design for sports

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

      The headphone cable is centered at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

      Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

      Nike AirPad cushions ensure excellent sporting comfort

      Nike AirPad with super soft ear cushions and extra large ventilating holes provide a superb cushioning and cooling effect

      Nike cable manager brings you easy cable management

      A simple cable management system that lets you easily adjust the cable length and stores excess cable

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        10 - 24 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        106  dB
        Maximum power input
        100  mW
        Impedance
        32  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        39.4  cm
        Width
        20.8  cm
        Gross weight
        1.029  kg
        Height
        41.2  cm
        Nett weight
        .474  kg
        Tare weight
        .555  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.2  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        5.5  cm
        Gross weight
        .1575  kg
        Nett weight
        .0395  kg
        Tare weight
        .118  kg

      What's in the box?

      Packaging photograph

      Other items in the box

      • White headphone cap

