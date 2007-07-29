Search terms

Neckband Headphones

SHJ023/00
  Lightweight neckband with smart cable design
    Neckband Headphones

    SHJ023/00
    Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

    Lightweight and secure, these Nike Sport Flight headphones feature an obtrusive-free cable that runs behind your neck - perfect for exercise!

    Neckband Headphones

    Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

    Lightweight and secure, these Nike Sport Flight headphones feature an obtrusive-free cable that runs behind your neck - perfect for exercise!

      Lightweight neckband with smart cable design

      It moves you more

      Stays comfortably in your ear when you are on the move

      Whether you are out running, cycling or taking part in any active pastime, this headphone will stays comfortably in your ear.

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Rear cable exit enhances comfort and convenience

      The headphone cable is centered at the back of the neckband so you're hardly aware it's even there.

      Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

      A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Frequency response
        12 - 22 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        104  dB
        Maximum power input
        50  mW
        Impedance
        16  ohm

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 35468 8
        Length
        39  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        12
        Width
        32  cm
        Gross weight
        2.307  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.216  kg
        Tare weight
        2.091  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        17.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Width
        17.2  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        87 12581 35467 1
        Gross weight
        0.116  kg
        Nett weight
        0.018  kg
        Tare weight
        0.098  kg

