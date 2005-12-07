2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC8680/69
LIghtweight wireless receiver
Wear the ultimate personal wireless HiFi headphone and enjoy music, movies and TV in comfort. This new format, with in-ear headphone, no headband or neckband and a separate receiver, redefines listening pleasure and freedom of movement.
Earbud
White
The docking station is the most convenient way to store your receiver when not in use. At the same time, it will recharge your reciever unit and have it ready for use at any moment.
If you have better hearing in one ear than the other, you can easily compensate for this using the adjustable left-right balance, and enjoy a personalized listening experience.
In countries that transmit some TV programmes in two languages, you can remotely choose which one to listen to from a control on the receiver unit.
Reviews