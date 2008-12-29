Search terms

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC2000/00
    These full-size rechargeable infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

      IR wireless

      For TV

      • Adjustable fit
      • Infrared transmission

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      Self adjusting inner headband ensures a comfortable fit

      The inner headband of these Philips headphones makes it easy to obtain a perfect fit for your head. The mechanism adjusts automatically for comfort.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

      ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

      This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

      IR wireless transmission provides freedom of movement

      IR wireless transmission allows you to be free from the hassles of cables.

      Reduces costs by using rechargeable batteries

      The headphone set incorporates facilities for recharging the batteries.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Frequency response
        18 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        108  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7  m
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 (L) - 2.8 (R)  MHz
        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V NiMH R03/AAA
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        5.0852  kg
        Height
        24.2  cm
        Length
        42.9  cm
        Nett weight
        3.666  kg
        Tare weight
        1.4192  kg
        Width
        30.6  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        11.0365  kg
        Height
        51.5  cm
        Length
        44.5  cm
        Nett weight
        7.332  kg
        Tare weight
        3.7045  kg
        Width
        32.3  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        22.5  cm
        Gross weight
        .7867  kg
        Height
        10  cm
        Nett weight
        .611  kg
        Tare weight
        .1757  kg
        Width
        20.7  cm

