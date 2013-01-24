Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC1300/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR149.00
    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR149.00
    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      For TV

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Frequency response
        18 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        96
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        55  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7 m
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 MHz (L) - 2.8 MHz (R)
        Channel separation
        > 30 dB
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours (Alkaline)

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V R03/AAA*
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.489  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Length
        29.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.873  kg
        Tare weight
        0.616  kg
        Width
        21.5  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58439 9
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.4045  kg
        Height
        24  cm
        Nett weight
        0.291  kg
        Tare weight
        0.1135  kg
        Width
        19.6  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 58438 2
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        7.6  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Weight
        0.207  kg
        Width
        16.5  cm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Batteries not included