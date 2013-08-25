2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC1300/10
Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home.
32mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
3.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Potnpan38
25/08/2013
Australia
Love the product.
Also I must tell you that I am still using my 51 year old Philips hand mixer. It has had much use over the years and still works as new. Thank you Philips Regards Anne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
zeldin
04/01/2018
Indonesia
good value
easy to set up, easy to use, ok battery life, ok build quality, and pretty good sound for the money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Chris2906
01/02/2016
US
Verified buyer
Decent lightweight product.
I purchased some headphones from another company that were too bulky for regular use so returned to my local store and swapped for these. These are great design wise and very lightweight and comfortable for a long evening's television viewing. However the downside of the product were the upside of the headphones from the other company that I returned. The cons of these are : No rechargeable battery option therefore if you watch a fair bit of TV you will get through quite a few AAA batteries. The volume setting does not go particularly high (I am partially deaf) and if you increase the TV headphone ports volume too high the sound in the headphones becomes distorted rather than louder. Infa red range is not as vast as some headphone models. On the whole though I would say that the comfort outweighs the negatives and I would rather wear these than a bulky pair with the extra battery life etc.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC1300 Wireless hi-fi headphones
Batteries not included