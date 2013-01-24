Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC1300/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR149.00
    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR149.00
    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      For TV

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Frequency response
        18 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        55  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7  m
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 (L) - 2.8 (R)  MHz
        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours (Alkaline)

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V R03/AAA*
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        3.596  kg
        Height
        22.1  cm
        Length
        42.6  cm
        Nett weight
        2.46  kg
        Tare weight
        1.136  kg
        Width
        30.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95754 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        9.12  kg
        Height
        49  cm
        Length
        40.5  cm
        Nett weight
        4.92  kg
        Tare weight
        4.2  kg
        Width
        29.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95755 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.544  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.41  kg
        Tare weight
        0.134  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95753 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Batteries not included