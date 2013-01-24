Search terms
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.
With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.
BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.
Control is just a click away. Single, double and triple presses activate different features in different modes, for easy controls whether you're playing your music or taking a call.
The lightweight, compact charging case capsule includes a handy lanyard to attach to your bag and keep your hands free.
Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1
Using a closed-back acoustic design, BASS+ headphones keep ambient noise out and great sound in, with enhanced passive noise isolation to pull you deeper into your music.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ True Wireless headphones feature stability fin for secure fit.
The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.
