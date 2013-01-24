Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

SCF722/00
Avent
Avent
  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    SCF722/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR31.00
    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR31.00
    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Customisable handle and spoon tip

      Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Spoon
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products