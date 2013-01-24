Home
Philips Avent

Toddler divider plate 12m+

SCF702/00
Avent
Avent
  Encourages eating through fun learning
    Philips Avent Toddler divider plate 12m+

    SCF702/00
    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips AVENT toddler divider plate SCF702/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Plate designed for toddlers

      • White
      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Divider plate
        1  pcs
        Recipe booklet
        NO

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.168  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        22 (D) X 226 (W) X 226 (H)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        30 (D) x 252 (W) x 310 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      • Easy to use

        Microwavable
        Yes

