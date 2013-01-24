Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Toddler fork, spoon and knife 18m+

SCF714/00
Avent
Avent
  • Toddler cutlery set for independent eating Toddler cutlery set for independent eating Toddler cutlery set for independent eating
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Toddler fork, spoon and knife 18m+

    SCF714/00

    Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

    The Philips AVENT SCF714/00 cutlery set is a well suited solution for your child's development stages

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Toddler fork, spoon and knife 18m+

    Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

    The Philips AVENT SCF714/00 cutlery set is a well suited solution for your child's development stages

    Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

    The Philips AVENT SCF714/00 cutlery set is a well suited solution for your child's development stages

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Toddler fork, spoon and knife 18m+

    Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

    The Philips AVENT SCF714/00 cutlery set is a well suited solution for your child's development stages

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual

      Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

      AVENT Cutlery

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1
        Toddler knife
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.067  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        Spoon/Knife: 140 (L) X 28 (W) X 18 (D) Fork: 152 (L) X 25 (W) X 15 (D)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        28 (D) X 116 (W) X 240 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products