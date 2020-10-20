Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Philips Avent Toddler divider plate 12m+
Discontinued
Support
SCF702/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
All (5)
Is this product dishwasher safe?
What is the orange plastic on the bottom of bowls/plate?
Is the graphic label safe?
What is the life span of the bowl/plate?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
There are bubbles in the graphic on my bowl/plate or the graphic started to peel away on my bowl/plate. What should I do?