The most natural way to bottle feed
Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.
The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.
The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.
Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.
Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).
Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.
The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.
