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    Philips Avent Natural nipple

    SCF653/23

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    Our new nipple, with skin soft material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR33.00

    Philips Avent Natural nipple

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    The natural way to bottle feed

    Extra soft and flexible nipple

    • 2 pieces
    • Medium flow
    • 3m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

    Designed for your baby's changing needs

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Extra soft Medium Flow nipple
      2  pcs

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Nipple
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      3m+

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