Lets your little one’s skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. Available in various colors and designs.See all benefits
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone nipples, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
Use ultra air's glow in the dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.
We choose consciously for silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air nipples, since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, free of hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.
Our textured silicone nipple is designed to mimic the feel of mom's breast.
The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers doubles as a sterilizer. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.
Our ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.
