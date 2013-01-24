Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Philips Avent

Microwave steam sterilizer bags

SCF297/05
Avent
  • Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime
    -{discount-value}

    Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

    Philips Avent microwave steam sterilizer bags are a quick, easy and effective way to ensure you always have sterile baby bottles and products, wherever you are. With each bag, bottles can be sterilized in the microwave in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR54.80
    Find similar products

      Easy and fast sterilization anywhere, anytime

      • Sterilize on the go
      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Easy to use
      • 5 bags for 100 cycles
      Each reusable microwave steam sterilizing bag can be used to sterilize bottles, breast pumps and other baby products in just 90 seconds*

      Each bag includes a check box. By ticking the check box you can quickly and easily keep track of the number of times each bag has been used.

      Each bag has a Safe handling zone. This is a marked area on the bag where it can be picked up safely straight from the microwave.

      Each pack of microwave steam sterilizing bags includes five individual bags, and each bag can be used up to 20 times. This means that you will be able to sterilize baby bottles, breast pumps and other accesssories up to 100 times in just one retail pack.

      Kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria

      Each microwave steam sterilizer bag is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        215 x125  mm
        Bag capacity
        Sterilize up to 3 bottles at once or 1 breast pump
        Bag dimension
        278mm x 210mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer bag
        5 bags

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Material

        Bags material
        infoPET12, CPP60

          • At a microwave wattage of >1100 W