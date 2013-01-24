Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
SCF293/01
  Sterilize, dry and store
    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    SCF293/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

      Sterilize, dry and store

      Sterilize and dry in 40 mins

      • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
      • Premium
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

      It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

      Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions
        304 x 191 x 378  mm
        Weight
        2.4  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

      • Technical specifications

        Power consumption
        650  W
        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)
        Safety Classification
        Class 1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.