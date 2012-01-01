Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization
With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.
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Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer
Ultra convenient and effective sterilization Flexible, easy loading Kills 99.9% of harmful germs Sterilizes in 6 minutes Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles Adjustable 4-in-1 design Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories
The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like breast pumps and accessories.
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Power
Voltage
220-240
V
Technical specifications
Sterilization time
6 minutes Voltage
50-60Hz Power consumption
650
W Safety Classification
Class 1
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions
290 x 160 x 350 (w x d x h)
mm Weight
1.5
kg
Country of origin
Made in
Turkey
Material
Polypropylene
Yes
What is included
Tongs
1
pcs Electric steam sterilizer
1 piece
Compatibility
Philips-Avent range compatible
Yes
Development stages
Stage
0 - 6 months
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