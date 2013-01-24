Search terms
Always ready when you are
The Philips AVENT Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day. See all benefits
The display and sound alerts tell you when sterilization is complete and how long items will remain sterile. The display also lets you know when you have filled the sterilizer with too little or too much water, so you can always be sure that sterilizing has been completed accurately and reliably.
The advantage of steam sterilization is that it is much quicker (and safer) than the traditional method of boiling bottles in a pan on the stove. The Digital Sterilizer takes as little as 6 minutes to sterilize a full load of 6 bottles, nipples, and dome caps.
Aside from its advanced functionality, the Digital Sterilizer is simple and straightforward to use. Just add water, load the sterilizer with your bottles, breast pump, or accessories, and select the mode. Mode 1 lets you run a single sterilizing cycle, which is useful when you want to take all the items out in one go. Mode 2 is for 24 hour sterilizing, which is very convenient when you want to leave the items in the sterilizer overnight or when you want to take out only one bottle for every feed. No matter what your routine will be, this sterilizer will make the daily sterilizing chore easier.
This advanced sterilizer makes sure you always have a sterile bottle at hand by keeping contents sterile for 24 hours. It will automatically re-sterilize the contents every 6 hours. With the handy pause button you can also add or remove items at any time and the Digital Sterilizer will automatically re-sterilize the contents.
The sterilizer has a smart design that takes up little space in your kitchen, yet still fits six Philips Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps. The two baskets inside can clip together to form a dishwasher basket, which makes pre-cleaning of smaller items like soothers and nipples much easier.
Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.
