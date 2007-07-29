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  • Always ready when you are Always ready when you are Always ready when you are
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    Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

    SCF276/26

    Always ready when you are

    Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer works quickly and continuously, keeping contents sterile until you need them, giving you more time to get on with your day.

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    Philips Avent Digital Steam Sterilizer

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    Always ready when you are

    Advanced technology for 24 hour sterilization

    • 220-240V
    iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

    iQ Technology- Responding intelligently to meet your needs

    Philips Avent iQ products with advanced technology are intelligent and responsive – designed to make feeding and caring for your baby easier.

    Sterile contents day and night

    Sterile contents day and night

    Keeps contents sterile by continuously repeating this cycle for 24 hours. The pause feature lets you remove items without interrupting this cycle.

    Digital display keeps you informed

    Digital display keeps you informed

    Advanced digital display and sound alerts keep you informed throughout the sterilization cycle.

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

    Sterilizes 6 bottles in only 6 minutes

    Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9 oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories. Sterilizes in 6 minutes and contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.

    Effective sterilization

    Effective sterilization

    Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

    Remove items any time

    Remove items any time

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      320 (H), 235 (W), 235 (L)  mm
      Weight
      1.609  kg

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
      1  pcs
      Airflex Feeding Bottle (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Newborn Pacifier
      1  pcs
      Measuring jug
      1  pcs
      iQ24 Electronic Steam Sterilizer
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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