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2 year warranty
Pacifiers
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Philips Avent Classic pacifier
Discontinued
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SCF124/01
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User manual - English
Additional educational content
All (9)
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
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