Philips Support
Why are Avent teats and soothers made of silicon instead of latex?
The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:
- Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect
- Suitable for people with a latex allergy
- Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber
- Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through
- Tasteless and odourless - makes breast feeding compatibility easier. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mum's breast
- Can be sterilised using boiling water, steam or cold water method
- Microwave resistant and dishwasher-proof
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF657/27 , SCF091/18 , SCF091/15 . Click here to show more product numbers ›