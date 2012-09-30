Search terms

Exfoliating Cleansing Brush

SC5992/00
  Replacement Brush Head with exfoliating effect
    Replacement Brush Head with exfoliating effect

    Replacement Brush Head with exfoliating effect to gently remove dull and dead skin cells. For use only with Philips VisaPure Essential facial cleansing brush. See all benefits

    Replacement Brush Head with exfoliating effect

    For clean and soft skin

    • Replace every 6 months
    • For weekly use
    • Gently exfoliates the skin
    • Easy to replace
    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    Perfectly designed for optimal hygiene

    The silky soft bristle material of all our VisaPure brush heads is a specially chosen, delicate nylon. This helps to ensure the brush heads are super easy to clean and keep fresh.

    Click-on brush head; easy to put on and take off

    Simply click on or click off the brush head. Easy to fit, our brush heads are compatible across all Visapure models.

    Dual layer bristles to remove dull and dead skin cells

    Filaments have a specially designed shape: the shorter filaments gently exfoliate while the longer ones wipe away the dead skin cells.

    Technical Specifications

    • Benefits

      Type of skin
      For all types of skin

    • Ease of use

      Compatible with
      Philips VisaPure Essential
      Replacement
      Easy snap-on brush head
      Recommended replacement
      Every 6 months

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

