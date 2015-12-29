2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clean, soft and radiant skin
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.
DualMotion Technology
Cleansing
1 cleansing brush head
1 intensity setting
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.
The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.
The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.
4.5
of 5
311
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
iMattel
29/12/2015
Australia
Easy to use! Well done Philips!
I am the laziest person when it comes to removing makeup. I always just grab a makeup wipe and go to bed - then break out the following day. The Visapure has completely changed my routine altogether. In fact, I get excited to use it. My skin is visually softer and feels amazing. If you're lazy like me, this is definitely worth it! I didn't know I needed this in my life until I got one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
inesita218
13/04/2015
Australia
Simply great!
The Philips cleansing brush is simply amazing. I use it everyday before I go to bed, and I wake up with soft skin that looks fresh, is free of oil, dirt and last bits of unwanted make-up. I recommend it to anyone with oily skin or combination like me. My face has never felt so fresh before, I've had this product for bit over a week, and I definetly do not regret purchasing it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device
Franklin99
29/03/2014
Australia
Leaves your skin amazingly smooth
I adore the visapure! My girlfriend has one, occasionally letting me borrow it and I cant wait to get my own. I have quite problem prone skin and this product washes away all of that. It also gently gets rid of the dry areas around my cheek bones- leaving my skin feeling luxuriously smooth. I also suffer from contact dermatitis and when I break out this product is so soft on my skin- it doesn't irritate it at all. Amazing product would recommend to everyone of all skin types!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.